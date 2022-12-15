Iowa schools cancel class due to high rates of illness

Marshalltown and Melcher-Dallas schools have canceled classes Thursday and Friday.

IOWA, USA — School districts across Iowa are canceling classes due to increasing staff and student absences from illnesses.

The Marshalltown Community School District and the Melcher-Dallas Community School District are closed Thursday and Friday to combat the spread of illness.

Melcher-Dallas School District announced the cancelation on Wednesday in a statement noting that 23% of students in junior high and high school are out sick. The elementary saw 15% of its students call out, a number that doubled on Wednesday, according to the district.

The Melcher-Dallas cancellation will allow the building to be disinfected and undergo a deep cleaning. Varsity sports will still compete in their scheduled games while junior varsity and junior practices are canceled.

Classes are canceled Thursday and Friday for the Marshalltown Community School District due to both students and staff being sick.

The district is canceling classes at all 11 schools.

"The high number of student and employee illness-related absences, coupled with our short-in-supply substitute staff pool, have presented significant challenges to our current ability to provide a high-quality educational experience onsite for all students," said Superintendent Dr. Theron J. Schutte in a release.

While school-sponsored activities will continue as planned on Wednesday, extracurriculars will be canceled on both Thursday and Friday.

The move comes as many schools across central Iowa are trying to combat the rise of COVID-19, the flu and RSV. On Tuesday, Southeast Warren Community School District canceled classes due to high rates of illness.

"Our hope is that, within the next few days of rest and recuperation, everyone can become healthy and finish the 2022 portion of our school year strong," Schutte said in a release. "Thank you to everyone in the Marshalltown community for your resilience, patience, and understanding during this challenging time."

School is scheduled to resume on Monday at its regularly scheduled time.

Diagonal Community Schools has not canceled classes but postponed multiple basketball games due to illness.

