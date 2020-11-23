'I turned my gym into a media company overnight': Des Moines gym owner adjusts to pandemic

Meddy Paulus owns Black Collar Crossfit in Des Moines and began making changes in March.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The owner at Black Collar Crossfit was a little nervous about how her gym would fare during the pandemic.

Co-owner Meddy Paulus says just before St. Patrick's Day, she saw the writing on the wall. As the Governor announced closures due to Covid-19, Paulus knew that the way her gym approaches fitness training would have to change fast.

"I basically turned my gym into a media company overnight," said Paulus. "It's a decision that my business partner and I made a Sunday night at ten o'clock at night."

Paulus says the next day, during classes, she sent gym members home with at-home workouts and worked to convert everything online, preparing to close.

Social media, emails, and online videos allowed Paulus to stay engaged with customers during the shutdown.

Now they've reopened with even greater membership.

"I think that a lot of people are just really grateful to have the opportunity to just come to a space where they can just escape for a little bit," said Paulus. "They can release some tension; [not only] the mental stress but the physicial stress. I know a lot of folks, especially in my membership, they're working from home and so this is their only escape from reality for a little bit."