MercyOne giving out 1,500 free flu shots to undeserved people and communities

DES MOINES, Iowa — Thanks to an anonymous donor, MercyOne is now giving out1,500 free flu vaccines.

It's an effort to help get underserved people and communities the protection they need during flu season.

50 vaccines were given out earlier this week, and they expected to give at least 450 on Saturday.

"We've been preparing for this for quite some time and we're ready," MercyOne Market Director of Pharmacy Candace Jordan said. "We know we can care for all patients safely and effectively, and this jusst helps us do that in a better fashion."