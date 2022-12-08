MercyOne: Two urgent care locations shifting to virtual only starting Dec. 12

MercyOne cites staffing issues as the reason for the shift in care options.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Two MercyOne Urgent Care clinics are transferring to virtual visits only starting Monday, Dec. 12, according to a Thursday press release.

Patients looking for care at the clinics on 800 East 1st St Suite 1700 in Ankeny or 6601 SW 9th St in Des Moines will not be able to be treated in person for the time being.

MercyOne cites staffing issues as the reason for the shift in care options.

"Like other health care organizations in the metro, MercyOne clinics are facing staffing challenges and are temporarily shifting to virtual-only services at these locations to be able to provide the highest quality care for patients and families," the press release reads.

To schedule a face-to-face virtual visit, find your location at http://MercyOneUrgentCare.org/Locations and choose the "Virtual Visit" option. Other metro clinics will still provide in-person consultations if needed.