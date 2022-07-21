Monkeypox in Iowa: What you need to know

IOWA, USA — With U.S. monkeypox cases increasing, the virus has made its way to Iowa. The state reported its first "probable" case in early July.
While health officials say the risk of contracting monkeypox remains low, here is the information you need to stay safe and healthy as cases increase.
What is monkeypox?
Despite the 2022 outbreak, monkeypox is a relatively rare disease, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports.
"Monkeypox virus is part of the same family of viruses as variola virus, the virus that causes smallpox. Monkeypox symptoms are similar to smallpox symptoms, but milder, and monkeypox is rarely fatal," according to the CDC website.
Monkeypox was originally identified in Africa and spread to other continents via international travel.
While monkeypox may not have a high fatality rate, the CDC warns people who contract the virus "might have permanent scarring resulting from the rash."
How is monkeypox transmitted? Virus symptoms and its spread
According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, monkeypox is spread through direct contact with an infected person via rash, scabs or bodily fluids, through prolonged face-to-face contact or during intimate physical contact.
IDPH reports that early data shows men who have sex with men make up a high number of cases. However, anyone can contract the virus.
Common monkeypox symptoms include:
- Fever
- Headache
- Muscle aches and backache
- Swollen lymph nodes
- Chills
- Exhaustion
- A rash that looks like pimples or blisters, appearing on the face, inside the mouth, on hands, feet, chest, genitals or anus
If you have been in contact with someone who has contracted the virus, or if you experience symptoms, particularly the characteristic rash, contact your doctor.
How many monkeypox cases are in Iowa?
Last updated: Thursday, July 21
According to both the CDC and IDPH, there are currently five confirmed cases of monkeypox in the state.
IDPH breaks case numbers down by region, reporting:
- One case in Northwest Iowa
- One case in Northeast Iowa
- Two cases in Central Iowa
- One case in East Iowa
There have been no cases identified in Southwest or Southeast Iowa.