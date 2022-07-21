Monkeypox in Iowa: What you need to know

As of Thursday, July 21, there are five confirmed cases of monkeypox in Iowa.

IOWA, USA — With U.S. monkeypox cases increasing, the virus has made its way to Iowa. The state reported its first "probable" case in early July.

While health officials say the risk of contracting monkeypox remains low, here is the information you need to stay safe and healthy as cases increase.

What is monkeypox?

Despite the 2022 outbreak, monkeypox is a relatively rare disease, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports.

"Monkeypox virus is part of the same family of viruses as variola virus, the virus that causes smallpox. Monkeypox symptoms are similar to smallpox symptoms, but milder, and monkeypox is rarely fatal," according to the CDC website.

Monkeypox was originally identified in Africa and spread to other continents via international travel.

While monkeypox may not have a high fatality rate, the CDC warns people who contract the virus "might have permanent scarring resulting from the rash."

How is monkeypox transmitted? Virus symptoms and its spread

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, monkeypox is spread through direct contact with an infected person via rash, scabs or bodily fluids, through prolonged face-to-face contact or during intimate physical contact.

IDPH reports that early data shows men who have sex with men make up a high number of cases. However, anyone can contract the virus.

Common monkeypox symptoms include:

Fever

Headache

Muscle aches and backache

Swollen lymph nodes

Chills

Exhaustion

A rash that looks like pimples or blisters, appearing on the face, inside the mouth, on hands, feet, chest, genitals or anus

If you have been in contact with someone who has contracted the virus, or if you experience symptoms, particularly the characteristic rash, contact your doctor.

How many monkeypox cases are in Iowa?

Last updated: Thursday, July 21

According to both the CDC and IDPH, there are currently five confirmed cases of monkeypox in the state.

IDPH breaks case numbers down by region, reporting:

One case in Northwest Iowa

One case in Northeast Iowa

Two cases in Central Iowa

One case in East Iowa

There have been no cases identified in Southwest or Southeast Iowa.