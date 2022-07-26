What Des Moines doctors want you to know about monkeypox

Doctors say there's only certain ways for the disease to spread.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Monkeypox cases have now reached all 50 states, with recent CDC data showing seven cases of the virus in Iowa.

"It's something that we need to watch out for," said MercyOne Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Ravi Vemuri. "But the general public don't need to lose sleep over this."

Across the United States, doctors say there have been roughly 3,800 confirmed cases of monkeypox. Of those, doctors say the early infections are mainly being found in a specific population.

"99% of them have been in men having sex with men," said Broadlawns Chief Medical Officer Dr. Yogesh Shah.

Doctors stress that monkeypox is not a sexually transmitted disease. The virus can spread through skin-to-skin contact when a person comes into contact with the rash, scab or bodily fluids.

It can also spread through respiratory droplets, but only during prolonged close face-to-face contact. While uncommon, transmission is also possible through touching items like clothing, linens or towels that came in direct contact with a rash.

"The chances of an individual just randomly coming across some item of clothing or linen that may have fresh enough secretions from an infected individual and then they themselves somehow get it onto their skin," Vemuri said. "And then your skin would somehow have to be compromised for the virus to gain access or gain access to your mucous membranes. So a lot would have to happen."

If this is still worrisome for you, Shah recommends taking precautions, especially in areas with higher transmission, like Illinois or New York.

"If you go to a hotel, then make sure that the fabrics have been changed," Shah said.

When it comes to vaccinations, Shah says right now those are being prioritized mainly for those who've come in contact with a confirmed positive case.

"If I'm exposed to someone with a proven diagnosis of monkeypox, then between four to 14 days, I am able to get the vaccine and take it," Shah said.

Vemuri adds there are pre-exposure vaccines for those deemed high-risk by doctors.

"For whatever reason, it is predominantly that the highest risk group is the LGBTQ community at this point," Vemuri said. "But I want to emphasize that, you know, you don't have to be LGBTQ to get this disease, just anyone can get it. There's nothing peculiar about that community that makes them more susceptible."

If you believe you're someone who might be at risk for contracting the disease, or believe you'd benefit from the pre-exposure vaccine, doctors encourage you to talk with your primary care physician.