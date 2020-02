More than 150 Iowa schools reported 10% absence in the last two weeks.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Public Health reports that absence due to illness among students pre-K through 12 has "increased dramatically" since the beginning of the school year.

More than 150 schools have reported 10 percent of students absent in the past two weeks. According to IDPH, nearly 80 percent of those absences were "due to respiratory illness symptoms."