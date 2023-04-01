With AED loan program, Nevada Fire Department hopes to equip citizens for emergency response

According to the American Heart Association, survival rates from cardiac arrest double when a bystander is able to use an AED.

Having a defibrillator on hand probably isn't the first thing many of us are thinking about when planning get-togethers.

But a program from the Nevada Fire Department is letting anyone have access to a valuable tool for preparing themselves for emergencies.

"We've used the AED at youth football, or we've also seen AEDs go out of state to South Dakota to a Boy Scout camping trip. So we're really excited about the public taking advantage of it," said Ray Reynolds, Director of Fire & Emergency Medical Services for the city.

In order to check out the AED, all a person has to do is go through CPR training with one of Nevada's EMS personnel. That training is also meant to help mentally prepare a person for a speedy reaction in a crisis.

"The fire department and police are kind of conditioned to respond to emergencies, and the average public citizen is not and when an emergency happens, we want you to be trained to be able to react," Reynolds added.

Under Iowa law, all gyms or fitness clubs are required to have an AED on-site.

However, you might be surprised by what sorts of places do not require them: schools and state buildings, for example.

While many of these places do still have one on hand, Nevada's paramedics say that making them as accessible as possible is key to keeping the community safe.

"We see our best results, whether it's a fire, a cardiac arrest or a medical emergency, when the public gets involved, we generally see good results. And so that's what we're encouraging people to do," Reynolds said.