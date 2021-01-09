New Des Moines midwife clinic accepting insurance for home births

Caitlin Hainley with the Des Moines Midwife Collective said she and her business partner made the decision based on previous experiences.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Pregnant moms often have a big choice to make— give birth at home or at the hospital.

A new midwife clinic in Des Moines hopes to make the decision easier by offering insurance options for home births.

"Women have never suffered from having more choices in this world. And, you know, I'm super excited to be the only midwife practice in Des Moines, who is offering insurance options for home birth, because we really believe in equitable care for women," said Caitlin Hainley, a certified nurse-midwife with the Des Moines Midwife Collective.

She and her business partner made a conscious decision to accept insurance based on previous experiences.

Hainley said home birth is best for mothers with a low risk of complications whereas a hospital birth is great for patients with higher needs.

