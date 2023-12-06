Local outpatient center expands in Ankeny for brain injury recovery

On With Life opened its doors to its new outpatient building on Monday, allowing even more people to get treatment from professionals in the metro area.

Example video title will go here for this video

ANKENY, Iowa — It was a big day Monday for a local outpatient center that helps people recover from brain injuries and strokes.

On With Life in Ankeny opened its doors to the public this week thanks to its latest expansion project, allowing even more patients to get treatment from professionals in the metro area.

The nonprofit organization started in 2021 serving just 30 people in the year. But now after a third expansion, the program plans to treat more than 1,000 people — the number of patients On With Life helped last year.

This growth has been seen by healthcare leaders as a way for them to keep helping Iowans.

"I think the staff are just as excited as I am for this beautiful, new building," said On With Life director of outreach and services, Tammy Miller. "But more so, we’re excited to be able to serve even more people in our own community."

A former On With Life patient from Iowa helped kickstart the expansion by raising money to get the new outpatient building up in Ankeny.

For more information on what the organization's outpatient program is about, visit their website here.