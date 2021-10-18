On With Life expanding Ankeny campus to give patients, families better benefits

The rehabilitation center for folks who've had strokes or brain injuries will also add new technology and equipment to better their programs.

ANKENY, Iowa — On With Life, a brain injury, stroke and neuro-rehabilitation center, is expanding its Ankeny campus to better meet the needs of those they care for.

The major expansion will include a new 20,000 square foot building on the current Ankeny campus. Officials told Local 5 they're also planning to enhance family housing so people can stay near their loved ones while they receive treatment.

On top of all that new space, On With Life also plans to bring in new technology and equipment to benefit their programs. Some of that new tech includes tablets and other electronics to help give patients more independence and communication abilities.

"We forget that there is a future need for individuals with stroke, Parkinson's, brain injury, all types of concussion, and we want to be there for the future," said Jean Shelton, CEO of On With Life. "So we have to keep forward-thinking and plan for growth in the population and the aging population. And that means we need more space. So that's what we're about and where we're pushing forward to make sure we're there for the community."