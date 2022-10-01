On With Life fundraising for new rehab facility with the help of a former brain patient

A former patient of On With Life in Ankeny is helping them raise money to build a new facility that will help more people dealing with brain injuries.

ANKENY, Iowa — A man in the metro is working to raise funds for On With Life, a rehabilitation facility that helps people with brain injuries, after experiencing firsthand what their work does.

John Ahrold fell during a ski accident four years ago, when he was 73.

As a result of the fall, he suffered a brain injury, and was life-flighted to the University of Colorado Hospital in Aurora, Colorado.

He said he was unable to walk for a while, and could not read or write.

After six weeks in the hospital and two surgeries, he was moved to outpatient treatment at On With Life three times a week.

Ahrold said the great staff and continued support is why the now 77-year-old is back to being mobile, reading and writing.

To help give back to a place that has helped him, Ahrold is working with the rehab facility to help them raise money to build a new outpatient center in the Giant Strides Capital Campaign.

"It's twofold," Ahrold said. "Making people aware that it exists and then improving the facilities, growing the facilities so that they can provide service to more folks."

The new facility will be able to accommodate more people and serve three times as many families as they do now.