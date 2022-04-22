Breaking the Stigma: Iowa family looks to help others survive drug addiction, find recovery

U.S. drug use dropped in 2018, giving some hope. But according to addiction awareness advocates, the number of overdoses began rising before COVID-19.

Example video title will go here for this video

IOWA, USA — As the pandemic continues, drug overdoses across the country are claiming more lives again.

Drug use dropped in 2018, giving some hope. But according to addiction awareness advocates, the number of overdoses began rising before COVID-19.

They say the combination of isolation and the stress of so much loss in the world is further leading to a reliance on drugs. And that in turn is ending lives too soon.

Local 5's Samantha Mesa spoke with a family who lost their son to an overdose. They hope to help others survive addiction and find recovery in healing.