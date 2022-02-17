Des Moines support group for relatives of alcoholics sees attendance drop as alcohol consumption rises

The Des Moines chapter of Al-Anon, a support group for relatives of alcoholics, has seen fewer people reach out for help during the pandemic.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Studies from across the country have shown a rise in alcohol consumption during the pandemic, which includes an increase in "binge" drinking.

Meanwhile, organizations like Al-Anon, which provides support to the relatives of alcoholics, have seen attendance drop.

Melissa, an Iowa resident who asked we not use her last name, has been part of the Des Moines chapter for 6 years.

"I had been affected by alcoholism by numerous relationships in my past," Melissa said. "My loved one was in a treatment facility. I was looking for answer."

While Melissa and her family are recovering, other families may not be so fortunate—and the pandemic could have played a role.

"This whole notion that we're going to be physically distanced and isolated from each other, in my experience, is a breeding ground for addiction," said Heidi, who also asked we not use her last name.

Heidi has been with the group for about 8 years. As in-person meetings were canceled and eventually replaced with virtual ones, she said attendance waned.

"I feel like the numbers are a little smaller as far as in-person meetings have been going and, and I feel like some of that is understandable, but by the same token, too, it's dangerous," she said.

Melissa dealt with the challenge of going virtual first hand.

"It definitely was more burdensome and added stress," she said.

For now, Melissa hopes that more of the people who need help find the program.

"There needs to be more knowledge. Because this is a program that could benefit so many that don't even know about it," Melissa said.

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, there is help available. You can find Al-Anon meeting information here and resources from the National Institute of Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism here.