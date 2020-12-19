Parents say more mental health resources are needed during pandemic

Parents told Local 5 there needs to more resources for their children's mental health.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The State Board of Children's Behavioral Health held a virtual meeting Friday to talk directly with parents.

“Many of the services are only available virtually, which is a great option for some people," said Nina Richtman, mother of two adopted boys. "I love it as an adult, but for my kids it’s not a good option. They don’t do well with virtual because it’s hard for them to focus.”

Richtman said the pandemic restricted the already limited resources available.

Mary Neubauer, a member of the board said, “We can get some more help for Iowa families won’t be stuck in the same situation we were in that they’re not able to find the help that they need.”

Neubauer has also lost a son to suicide in 2017.