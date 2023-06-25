Planned Parenthood closing 3 centers in Iowa, increasing services in others

Planned Parenthood North Central States officials said, though the total number of locations will go down, patients receiving care will increase.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Planned Parenthood will close three Iowa locations while bolstering services at other sites across the state in response to "ongoing legislative and financial challenges", the organization announced Thursday.

The consolidation at Planned Parenthood North Central States will impact the organization's Council Bluffs, Rosenfield Center and Cedar Falls locations. Changes will happen over the next fiscal year, starting July 1.

"This plan increases float staff in your health centers to meet the staffing needs. The staff will rotate between locations and fill multiple roles to better serve our patients in order to expand abortion access in Iowa and Nebraska," said Mazie Stilwell, PPNCS director of public affairs.

The Council Bluffs location will consolidate with Omaha's Planned Parenthood, while the Des Moines metro's Rosenfield Health Center will split into the Ames location and the Susan Knapp Health Center.

The Cedar Falls center, which has previously been closed due to staffing shortages, will now permanently close.

Officials said though the total number of locations will go down, patients receiving care will likely increase.

"We remain committed to providing our patients with the essential sexual and reproductive health care that they need. Every person deserves the right to control their bodies and futures. And these new changes will allow us to serve more patients and operate more efficiently in this ever changing post-Roe landscape," Stilwell said.

Leaders of the organization say they’ve performed 9% more abortions since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last summer.

"At a time when patients are facing increased confusion about accessing care, we must be a reliable and steady resource," Dr. Sarah Traxler said.

In Iowa, abortion remains legal up until the 20-week mark in pregnancy following a 3-3 split in the Iowa Supreme Court that blocked Gov. Kim Reynolds' six-week ban.

Iowa Republicans are widely expected to attempt to pass a new law during the next session to further restrict abortion.