The 'Nutcracker,' a mobile vasectomy clinic, travels around Iowa

Dr. Esgar Guarin will provide 40 men with vasectomies for free in November, as a part of the month-long celebration for the 10th anniversary of World Vasectomy day.

PLEASANT HILL, Iowa — The number of clients going in and out of a local vasectomy office is increasing following the overturning of Roe V. Wade.

A vasectomy is a procedure that cuts and then seals the tubes that carry the supply of sperm to semen. This procedure is often done for birth control and general family planning.

Dr. Esgar Guarin, medical director at SimpleVas Vasectomy Clinic, said that 48 hours after the overturning of Roe V. Wade, traffic on his website increased 250%.

According to Dr. Guarin, before the announcement of the overturn, the clinic had on average, 40 to 50 vasectomies a month, but the traffic increase translated to an increase in bookings.

"50 percent of the patients that we normally see on a given month signed up in only two days immediately after Roe V. Wade, for July we saw 79 patients," Dr. Guarin said.

He noted the significant increase in procedures continued through August.

It's something that surprised him, but it got his wheels turning for an idea that would increase accessibility.

With November being a month-long celebration for the 10th anniversary of World Vasectomy Day, it would be the perfect time to offer free vasectomies to men in the state, Dr. Guarin said.

He noted that he and the organization will give 40 procedures to men in different parts of the state through his mobile clinic.

It's a clinic covered in images of sperm and fondly called the "Nutcracker", but designed to spread a message.

"When you have a hygienic place, a clean place, a comfortable area, it doesn't matter if it moves from place to place, you can do the vasectomy there," Dr. Guarin said. "Generating the conversation and conveying the message of the simplicity of the vasectomy."

About 500,000 men get a vasectomy each year. It's a number Dr. Gurin said he wants to see increase because to him it will show women that men fully understand their responsibility in creating life.

Dr. Guarin said he is still deciding which cities the mobile clinic will travel to in the state to offer the free vasectomies, but it will be on a first-come-first-serve basis.

