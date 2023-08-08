Polk County Board of Supervisors: 5-0 vote secures funding for emergency contraceptives

The 5-0 vote assures victims of sexual assault and rape access to counseling, emergency contraception and abortion in rare "but necessary" circumstances.

Example video title will go here for this video

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — The Polk County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to continue funding emergency contraception for victims of sexual assault.

The 5-0 vote will help victims of sexual assault and rape access counseling, advocacy services, emergency contraception and abortion in rare "but necessary" circumstances. According to the item's addendum, these services are estimated to cost the county $2,600 in in the 2023-24 fiscal year.

Polk County helped 270 women who were victims of sexual assault or rape in 2022 — and of those women, 105 received free emergency contraception," according to a statement from chair Tom Hockensmith and supervisor Angela Connolly. The members also claimed these services cost the county "a minimal expense of few thousand dollars total."

Amid a turbulent battle over abortion access in the state following Gov. Kim Reynolds' newest six-week abortion bill's signing and the subsequent injunction placed on it, the board said its decision "puts women before partisan politics." Currently, abortion is legal in Iowa up until the 20-week mark in pregnancy.