Safety tips for 2020 Labor Day weekend

The Polk County Health Department says a holiday isn't a reason to stop practicing social distancing or wearing a mask.

Local 5 News: Labor Day is traditionally filled with you know, the things that we normally love to do: pool parties, maybe a trip to the beach, backyard barbecues, get-togethers.

Can you rank any of those for us in terms of what is definitely not going to be safe and what might be marginally safer?

Nola Aigner Davis, Polk County Health Department: So I think the biggest thing that we really need to think about is limiting our outings and limiting the people who we are around.

You know, it's this is a great holiday that we love to get together with family and friends, but we have to think about all of the people that our family and friends have been around that we don't know they've been around. And that's an easy way for for us to get COVID.

So if you do want to spend time outdoors, really limit the people you are around that you're traveling with anything Outdoors is good because again, that open air and that circulation helps.

But if we're not wearing a mask, we can still spread COVID-19 very easily just next to the person. If we cough talker sneeze, the person standing next to us.

Local 5: I just heard very recently somebody talking about their weekend plans and saying, 'Oh, of course we're going to get the family together' and everything and they're talking about maybe children or grandchildren.

And they are saying that 'family' like they're under a secret umbrella where they don't need to protect. Could that potentially be a dangerous situation?

Aigner Davis: That absolutely could be a dangerous situation. Think about everyone who they have come in contact with it. Everything that you do outside of your normal realm impacts everyone else that you're around.

So think about if you went to work, if you went to school, if you ran errand. Eeverything you do is going to affect all of those around you. So just because you're in a bubble of family and friends you trust doesn't mean that you can't spread COVID-19 to them.

Local 5: We are under, in the Des Moines city limits, a mask mandate.

Do you have any reflections on the degree to which you think it's being followed or might be followed over the Labor Day weekend?

Aigner Davis: We have to continue to follow it. We know that wearing a mask and other additional prevention strategies are the only way for us to reduce the community spread of COVID-19.

If we're not wearing a mask or not social distancing or not staying home or sick or washing our hands, this disease will continue to spread.

Local 5: And we know some people have COVID fatigue and the message though has been consistent among public health officials. The message doesn't change. It's the same old solutions that have always been there.

Do you feel like unfortunately, we're almost doomed to see an uptick in cases after the holiday weekend?

Aigner Davis: You know, a holiday weekend doesn't give us a free pass to forget about COVID-19.

We have to remember that the things we do, the people who we're around is not only going to impact you, it's going to impact your family, your friends and your community.

So we have to be smart. We have to continue to follow these strategies, or we will never see the reduced community spread.'

