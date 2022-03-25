Polk County syphilis cases on the rise

On top of the uptick of cases, leaders are seeing an uptick of congenital cases of the STD, putting infants at risk.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Health leaders in Polk County say the number of syphilis cases is increasing at an alarming rate.



"I was just looking at the data last night," said MercyOne Infectious Disease Consultant Physician Dr. Aneesa Afroze. "I mean, incredible amount of increase in cases, almost tripled."

"Before 2013, we received 10 to 20 cases a year," said Nola Aigner Davis with the Polk County Health Department. "Now we're seeing that in a week."

Not only is the pace of these cases worrying health experts, but at times the late stage it's being detected in patients. These latent cases can impact the nervous system and leave lasting impacts.



"It can affect the eyes, it can affect the heart, big blood vessels like the aorta," Afroze said.



Another concern is the higher than normal amount of pregnant women testing positive for syphilis.

"Because if a mom was pregnant with syphilis, the baby could be born stillborn or miscarriage," Aigner Davis said.

Afroze added, "There are neurological problems. They can have blindness deaf as, you know, a lot of problem bone problems, rashes, you know, and they developmental delays."

These experts say there is no data pointing to exactly why we are seeing an uptick in cases. However, in early stages of infection, many people are asymptomatic. Sometimes they have sores and rashes which can heal, leaving the person to believe they are OK.

"If people go untreated, then they are shedding that bacteria for like years and years," Afroze told Local 5.

That's why health experts are urging people to be proactive about their sexual health. Steps like practicing safe, protected sex, getting tested and having honest conversations with their doctor can help lead to the correct diagnosis.



"Sometimes it's really uncomfortable, talking about the types of sex you engage in and who you engage with those sex acts with, but it's your body, you need to stay healthy, and you need to know what's going on with your body," Aigner Davis said.