Professional society raising awareness about insomnia

The 10th annual Insomnia Awareness Night is in collaboration with the American Academy of Sleep Medicine and the Society of Behavioral Sleep Medicine.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A new survey from the American Academy of Sleep Medicine finds more than half of Americans always or often have trouble falling sleeping, or staying asleep.

On Wednesday, June 21, the group is working in collaboration with the Society of Behavioral Sleep Medicine (AASM) on the 10th annual Insomnia Awareness Night.

"Insomnia generally refers to the inability to get a good night's sleep," Dr. James Rowley, President of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine said. "It usually is either the problem of falling asleep, staying asleep or waking up multiple times during the night."

The AASM says nearly 60% of Americans have struggled with sleep during the pandemic.

Rowley says when it comes to self-directed treatments, like a popular supplement, he urges you to think twice.

"Melatonin is not recommended by the American Academy of Sleep Medicine in its guidelines on the pharmacologic treatment of insomnia.

"If someone comes in on it, I really talked to them about other ways that we can treat their insomnia better," he said.

Rowley said insomnia is well treated, and doesn't have to be treated with medications.