Little girl's story helping raise awareness for kidney disease

The National Kidney Foundation has a one-minute, online quiz to see if you should talk to a doctor about your kidneys.

Example video title will go here for this video

DES MOINES, Iowa — Thirteen-month-old Sadie loves exploring her musical talents, learning to take her first steps and playing with her dad, Local 5 Meteorologist Taylor Kanost.

Seeing her beautiful smile and listening to her adorable coos, you would never think of kidney disease. But that's the reality the Kanost family deals with every day.

"She has a multi-cystic dysplastic kidney on her right kidney. So what that means is it's full of cysts," Sadie's mom, Melissa Kanost, said.

Taylor added, "We had a gender reveal party, and same day, we found out that she had kidney issues, so wide range of emotions, initially."

Sadie has an incredible outcome: it is something she'll have to think about her entire life, but she will be okay.

"I feel a lot more comfortable with all of this and feel pretty good about her health in the future," Taylor added.

Melissa summed it up well: "Yeah, she's perfect."

Thanks in part to the fact that they were able to discover this in utero.

"They're able to know that from the get-go so that they can mitigate all of those needs that that child will have," said Colleen Hjort-Frederiksen, community outreach manager for the National Kidney Foundation. And it allows them to be able to assess the need for transplant or dialysis or you know, it could possibly just be something that they need to keep an eye on."

It's important to understand kidney health and be proactive so that kids like Sadie can continue to thrive.

"There are a whole lot of different things that your kidneys do that are kind of quiet in the background, but they really help to balance your entire system," Hjort-Frederiksen said.