City of Stuart under boil order after water main break overnight

Officials are asking people to boil their water before use as a precaution after a 10-inch water main broke around midnight Wednesday.

STUART, Iowa — A boil order is in effect for those in Stuart following a water main break overnight, according to the city's utilities department.

The announcement comes after a 10-inch water main broke around midnight Wednesday. For those in Stuart, that means taking precautions while the order is in effect.

The Stuart Police Department confirmed the water main break on Facebook, promising more updates as they become available.

So, what should you keep in mind during a boil order?

According to the CDC, boil orders often include water you'd use for "preparing food, drinks, or ice; dishwashing; and hygiene, such as brushing teeth and bathing." Experts say it's best to use bottled water, if available.

Here are some things to keep in mind during a boil order:

Bring water to a full rolling boil for at least one minute (at elevations above 6,500 feet, boil for 3 minutes instead). You should let the water cool before using.

Boil tap water, even if you have a home filtering system.

Do not consume water from any appliance connected to a water line, like ice and water from a refrigerator. Running the laundry is fine.

If possible, breastfeeding is the best infant feeding option. If you formula feed your baby, ready-to-use formula is your safest bet.

Washing your hands is fine and adults are likely safe to bathe, but make sure not to swallow any water in the process.