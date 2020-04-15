Taking care of your mental health during coronavirus pandemic

Dr. Sasha Khosravi with MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center speaks with Local 5.

Iowans looking for mental health help can dial 2-1-1 and select Extension 8.



Local 5: We'd like to talk about mental health in all of this. Some Iowans have been stuck at home now for a month. We don't know when things will be back to normal. Plus, the pandemic causing a major financial stress for a lot of folks.

What kind of toll do these two things take on our mental health?

Dr. Khosravi: Absolutely, the COVID-19 pandemic is like a traumatic event hitting all of us. I think it's really important for us to know that it's okay not to be at our best at this time. No one is immune to anxiety. And I feel like at this time, anxiety is really a natural response to all these stressors.

What I worry about is intensity and duration of the symptoms and how long they prolong. That's when they become more of a disorder. But nationally, we're seeing increased anxiety, increased depressive symptoms, increased rates of substance use disorders, increased calls into the crisis line. And we're even seeing some trends in increased suicide rates as well. So it's definitely having a huge mental health impact on the nation.

Local 5: We have gotten a lot of questions from viewers who are worried about their children too. Obviously, it depends a lot on the child's age. But some kids are feeling similar effects: being cooped up in the house not seeing their friends and so forth.

Are you able to give any advice to parents who feel like their kids are just off a little bit because of this?

Dr. Khosravi: The best advice I have is kids really are in tune with how adults handle things. So the better we model things, the better we stay calm and really reflect on the actions of our children and taking ownership of what we can control.

I think one of the mistakes we make is over-information, a lot of misinformation to really limit their media exposure is key. And the other mistake we make is too much reassurance constantly stating that, you know, trying to reassure them, I think too much reassurance causes kids a lot of anxiety because that's what they're going to constantly crave. So it's important that we understand this fear is not going away, but really be able to tolerate these challenging times.

Local 5: And are you finding that your patients are having any trouble with access to mental health services at this point, or is is all the video conferencing really helping you all out?

Dr. Khosravi: The telehealth has been amazing.

Lots of great organizations are setting up telehealth. And if they don't have telehealth or internet access, we're calling those patients as well. So there's definitely different avenues that we're using in order to reach our community and make sure that we're addressing their mental health needs.