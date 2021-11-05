Therapist explains COVID's long-term impact on mental health

A recent CDC study details an increase in anxiety and depressive disorder symptoms.

In recent weeks, COVID-19 positivity rates and deaths across the country have declined.

As the crisis seems to be shifting, Kenneth Cameron, a licensed mental health therapist, noted the long-term impact the virus has on mental health will be around for a while.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), symptoms for depressive disorder and anxiety increased from 36.4% in the fall of 2020 to 41.5% in the winter of 2021.

"The spike in mental health will continue," Cameron said. "I don't see it going down until we get things back to a normal state, where we don't have to wear masks or social distance."

The CDC also released a report which stated people not receiving formal or professional help for their mental care needs increased from 9.2% to 11.7%.

Although depression, anxiety and people not receiving formal care for mental health increased, overall suicide rates decreased by 5.6%.

"I feel that the suicide rates are declining this time because the pandemic has brought us closer together," Cameron said. "This pandemic didn't touch just one, two, three [people] or a group, it touched everybody."