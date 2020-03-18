This experiment shows the importance of washing your hands with soap

Here's a fun experiment about proper hand washing that you can do at home with your kids.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — So you're at home practicing proper social distancing techniques amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Let's face it: by now, you might already be getting bored!

It's no secret that washing your hands with warm water and soap is the one of the most effective tools for keeping yourself healthy

But kids (and adults) don't always keep their hands washed like they should. It's a hard lesson to teach, too!

Check out this fun experiment that you can easily do in your kitchen at home.