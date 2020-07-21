University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics preparing for potential COVID-19 spike

About one-third of the UIHC nursing staff has been cross-trained in both online and in-person practices.

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City have treated 316 adults and kits since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

But staff are training and preparing in case the state sees an uptick in cases.

“I think we’re concerned every day,” Lou Ann Montgomery, a registered nurse and the director of nursing professional development and advanced practice for the hospital, told KCRG-TV9. “It’s just good planning to be concerned and to make sure that we’re ready.”

Some are preparing for a surge by getting on the front lines of the virus ahead of time in a partnership-style of learning.

About one-third of the nursing staff has been cross-trained in both online and in-person practices.

“With skills labs that we could practice hands-on skills and also run some simulation activities to give people a taste for what it might be like to care for a certain type of patient,” Montgomery said.

