POLK COUNTY, Iowa — This afternoon, the air quality index in Polk County reached 175.

At this level, even those who are perfectly healthy may begin to experience health effects, and members of sensitive groups may experience more serious symptoms.

Iowans saw some hazy conditions and lower quality Tuesday, but Wednesday's air quality index was the worst Polk County has seen since summer began.

The National Weather Service in Des Moines issued an air quality alert for the state through 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, with conditions set to improve Thursday.

"You should definitely be keeping an eye on the filter for your air conditioner. You can also use air purifiers," said Dr. Jon Van Der Veer, an internal medicine physician and the founder of Exemplar Care in West Des Moines.

He also offered a suggestion for anyone who still wishes to exercise outside despite the poor air quality.