'I have never seen a year like this': Doctors seeing kids sick now with bugs more common in winter

DES MOINES, Iowa — Kids are so excited to be back with their friends, but they are starting to get some of those cold and flu viruses that many didn't get this past year because everyone was at home.

Dr. Adam Brown, a pediatrician at the University of Iowa Health Care, said he is starting to see more kids come in with stomach bugs and respiratory viruses.

"I think a big difference right now is the fact that we are seeing those things this time of year and it's very different than every other year in my career," Brown said. "I have been practicing and training now for 15 years and I have never seen a year like this until now."

That's likely becasue the world is starting to open up again and kids are starting to have more playdates.

"We're feeling it more this year," said Julia Olson, a mom of a 4-year-old. "Last year we didn't get too sick, but this year it's kind of knocked us out a little bit. We couldn't get out of bed for two days. We didn't know what it was. We all got tested."

According to the CDC, just one child flu death was reported last winter.

In a typical year, you'll see between 150 and 200 deaths.

"I think we're anticipating it's going to be a busy year this fall and winter, but we don't really know," Brown said.