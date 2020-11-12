Virtual learning can impact physical health

Health experts see increasing physical impacts of learning from home.

DES MOINES, Iowa — For students in Iowa and across the country, this school year has been unlike any other. Now as the year winds down, doctors and health experts are seeing the effects of learning from home is having on children.

"I see it in the clinic. What I see is kids having impingement problems, kids having rotator cuff inflammation or injuries in their shoulders from this, " said Kris Van Houten, doctor of physical therapy and Integrated Physical Therapy in Des Moines.

The cause, he says, stems from poor posture. And that's often a direct result of how a student's computer is position. Too high or too low can cause strain the shoulders and neck.

Computers are also taking a toll on kids' eyes. "We've seen a lot more frequently here in our clinic that kids are getting a lot more eye strain as a result of staring at computer screens for such a long time," said Dr. Derek Bitner, Ophthalmologist at the Wolfe Eye Center in Des Moines.

Bitner said the type of work that kids do on their computer only adds can increase that strain. "With school it's a lot more regimented and there's a lot more reading on a computer screen which is one of the more common things that will induce that strain," hi said.

Experts have some tips to help that can help parents. Von Houten recommends that parents make sure monitors are at their kids' eye level and at least 20 inches away. He also recommends that their knees be at 90 degrees and their feet supported.