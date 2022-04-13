Warren County man heads home after 7-month battle with COVID-19

Brian Van Gundy was admitted to the hospital with COVID-19 in September 2021. He is finally home after 204 days in the hospital.

Example video title will go here for this video

DES MOINES, Iowa — Brian Van Gundy is back at home celebrating a major victory in his long and difficult battle with COVID-19.

His daughter Alyvia Van Gundy recalling the seven-month-long journey.

"He got put on a ventilator. He had a heart attack. He had a stroke. He had a hole in his lung. He had blood clots," she said. "He went through a lot."

Brian was admitted to the hospital back in 2021. His wife Kimberly was at his side from the start.

"I stayed all day, every day, for many, many days," she said.

Alyvia, meanwhile, had to face a grim possibility because at one point Brian couldn't recognize her.

"The main thing I was worried about was how he was going to come after, if he was going to come out after," Alyvia said.

On Wednesday, the Van Gundys won an important battle.

Brian was released from the hospital after 204 days. His smile shined bright, even through his mask. He shared hugs and fist-bumps with the dozen of people who came to see him off.

"He's a miracle. He's went through it," described his daughter.

Studies and CDC data show the average hospital stay for patients with COVID is less than 10 days.

"People have just really wrapped themselves around us and loved us as a family. It's been really incredible," said Kimberly.

Brian's homecoming couldn't come at a better time. His daughter is turning 15 the day after he gets home.

"That is the first thing that he gets to come home to, so pretty exciting," Alyvia said.

Now, Brian is looking forward to getting back to the things he loves.