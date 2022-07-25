Boil advisory issued for city of Milo, other parts of Warren County

The district experienced a ruptured water line Sunday, affecting water levels and pressure in several water towers.

WARREN COUNTY, Iowa — The Warren Water District has issued a boil advisory Monday for the city of Milo and other customers east of Highway 65/69 in Warren County.

Nearly 5,900 rural customers are affected, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources said in a press release.

The advisory comes after the district experienced a ruptured water line Sunday that affected water levels and pressure in several water towers.

Iowa DNR reports that repairs were made early Monday morning, but residents should continue to boil water as a precaution.

Under a boil advisory, residents are instructed to bring all water used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth or preparing food to a boil for at least one minute before using.

Alternatively, affected customers are encouraged to use bottled water.

The water service plans to collect and test two sets of water samples to determine when the water is safe and the advisory can bel lifted, Iowa DNR said.

The city of Indianola, the largest city in Warren County, operates its own water supply and is not affected by the advisory.