Waukee fire lieutenant shares tips for staying safe in the heat, symptoms to look out for

"Stay indoors during the hottest parts of the day," said Lt. Nathan Wise from the Waukee Fire Department.

WAUKEE, Iowa — As temperatures rise, it can become dangerous to spend too much time in the sun.

Waukee Fire Department Lt. Nathan Wise said people should stay indoors during the hottest parts of the day to reduce their risk of heatstroke or heat exhaustion.

"Some of the things that you want to be very cautious of if you're out in the heat is if you start to feel dizzy, or lightheaded, or very nauseous," Wise said. "Or, if your vision is getting blurry. Those are signs or symptoms of something being related to the heat."

Signs of heat exhaustion include pale skin and feeling clammy and cold to the touch. Signs of heatstroke are hot, red, dry, or damp skin and a fast pulse.

Wise said his crews are well-prepared to respond to heat-related calls.

"Ice packs to the neck the armpit area," Wise said. "Just areas that are close to the arteries to get the body cooled down…If we need to we can start IVs to give you some fluids and take you to the hospital for further care."

Not only are fire departments worried about community members in hot weather, but they are also worried about their crew.

"Our job is very physically demanding especially in the heat with all the gear we wear," said Craig Ver Hul, a fire marshal at Johnston-Grimes Metropolitan Fire Department.

Ver Hul said when his crew is fighting a fire on hot days he reminds them to be safe.

He also said his department and others provide firefighters with rehab centers on the scene. These centers can be under a tent, stocked with Gatorade, chairs and cold towels.

"We'll call for extra help so we may have a two-alarm fire versus a one-alarm fire just so we can get twice the resources," Ver Hul said. "We'll also call for more ambulances if we have a prolonged incident so we have a place to put our crews to cool them off."

Wise also recommended staying away from dehydrating sugary or alcoholic drinks on hot days.