Iowa HHS confirms 1st West Nile case of 2023

An older Iowan in the northwestern part of the state has contracted West Nile virus, the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services said Friday.

The person is 61-80 years old and located in Plymouth County. They represent Iowa's first West Nile virus case of 2023.

"For the best protection against the virus, Iowans should use an insect repellant with DEET, Picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, Para-menthane-diol, 2-undecanone or IR3535. Insect repellent lowers the risk of mosquito bites," HHS said in a news release.

Symptoms of West Nile virus include "a severe headache, disorientation or sudden weakness," HHS added.