Des Moines Fire Department demonstrates how to use Narcan

The medication can reverse an opioid overdose with just one dose.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Narcan, a nasal spray that can reverse an opioid overdose, has been approved for over-the-counter use.

The Des Moines Fire Department says while the medication is extremely easy to administer, people should be aware of the potential side effects that may follow.

"They do have the potential to vomit, or go into a seizure-like activity," said Capt. Tony Sposeto.

That is why you should roll the person onto their side after delivering a dose, to prevent them from choking.

"Typically, what you're gonna find is that it'll be the nasal style," Sposeto said. "So similar to a nasal decongestant spray, that you would spray into the end of the person's nose."

After delivering the spray, Sposeto says it's crucial you call 911 and stay with the person until help arrives. He adds you shouldn't second guess yourself if you think Narcan is needed to help your loved one.

"When in doubt, push it, because the, the medication itself is not going to harm the patient if if they had not overdosed," he added. "Even if they have overdosed, it's not going to harm the patient."