What to expect when you get your COVID-19 vaccine

Before showing up to a local pharmacy, make sure to go online and schedule an appointment.

WAUKEE, Iowa — Monday marks the first day for the rollout for Tier 1 in Phase 1B of Iowa's vaccination plan: those 65 and older, as well as first responders and PK-12 teachers and staff, can get the coronavirus vaccine.

Hy-Vee pharmacies are helping vaccinate those eligible, as well as other local pharmacies.

Below are some steps to follow.

Schedule an appointment online and write down, take a picture or print out the confirmation number given at the end of the process. Click here to schedule an appointment.

Show up at least 15 minutes early before the appointment and have the confirmation number handy.

Go to the "Covid Vaccine Check-in" window. Present the confirmation number as well as an identification card that shows your age. If you are a first responder or school-related employee, make sure to bring any form of current job-related identification. If you're insured, bring your information. If you do not have insurance, you should be able to receive the vaccine for free.

Individuals are then directed to head towards a door where they will wait, socially distanced, to get their vaccine.

After being called back and getting the vaccination shot, community members are directed to wait 15 minutes to be monitored by staff, to watch for severe side effects. Common side effects include swelling, tiredness, chills, or fever.

A card will be given to each person vaccinated reminding them of when to get their second shot.

A Hy-Vee spokesperson said their pharmacies will be able to vaccinate between 50 and 100 people a day, depending on their hours of operation.

Iowans should be patient when trying to schedule appointments because they do fill up quickly, just keep checking back on their website.

