What's the difference between a D.O. and an M.D.?

According to local doctors, D.O.s and M.D.s are essentially the same thing. The big difference: D.O.s have more training in what's called Osteopathic Manipulation.

Most if not all of the time, the President's personal physician goes completely unnoticed by the American people. But after President Trump tested positive for COVID-19, Dr. Sean Conley, Trump's doctor, became a household name.

Dr. Conley is what's called a D.O., short for a Doctor of Othopedic Medicine. That title has sparked some confusion, especially on social media, causing many to question its legitimacy as opposed to an M.D.

For example, Rob Reiner, an actor and filmmaker, on Oct.3, tweeted:

"So the man who informs US of the condition of The President of the United States is not an M.D. We’re way beyond negligence."

But what's the difference between a DO and an MD? According to one local doctor, it's not nearly as big as you might think.

"That's an absolutely ridiculous statement," UnityPoint Health's Dr. William Yost said. "There are historical differences between the two, there have even been some educational differences between the two, but they're very small and becoming vanishingly small over time."

"Among the medical community, a D.O. is the equivalent of an M.D., and an M.D. the equivalent of a D.O."

But that wasn't always the case. Apparently, they were sharply divided until about 60 years ago.

"There were many battles between M.D.s and D.O.s up through and around 1960," Dr. Steven J. Halm, Dean of the College of Orthopedic Medicine at Des Moines University, said. "Since that time, D.O.s and M.D.s have worked together in hospitals more positively, more effectively."

With that in mind, is there ever really a time where you'd prefer an M.D. over a D.O.? The answer in most cases: No.

"It depends more on the physician than the letters that follow the physician's name," Halm said.

Halm said D.O.s make up approximately 25-26% of new resident doctors currently in hospitals across the country.

The only difference, according to Halm, is the D.O.s have more training in something called Osteopathic Manipulation, a set of hands-on techniques, usually involving the muscles, used to prevent, diagnose and treat injuries or illnesses.