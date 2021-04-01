How to reach your 2021 fitness goals by working out at home

The manager at Push Pedal Pull said since the start of the pandemic, sales have increased, and even more now that people are trying to reach New Year's resolutions.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Just like at the beginning of any new year, many people are making resolutions to eat healthier or become more active at the gym.

Since the world is still in a pandemic, people might be afraid to work out around others out of fear of catching the coronavirus. But individuals can still reach their fitness goals at home.

Zane Christensen, the market manager at Push Pedal Pull which sells used and refurbished gym equipment, said since the start of the pandemic, sales have increased in the store.

They have gone up a bit more with the holidays and customers looking to start their new year's resolutions.

The biggest sellers are ellipticals and treadmills, but before anyone buys equipment, one must be knowledgeable about what they are doing first.

"Come in and talk to a professional, an expert, somebody that can give you advice on how to combine cardio and strength and really just get a holistic workout," Christensen said.

He added that the store not only sells fitness equipment, but can aid in reaching workout goals by helping to create fitness plans and checking in virtually.

"I've Facetimed with customers and clients," Christensen said. "Helping them learn how to use their equipment. Going through different exercises."

He also said getting in shape does not have to be a major investment.

Some of their machines can cost from hundreds to thousands of dollars, but their store does sell cheaper items like free weights and resistance bands.

"You can pretty much hit every muscle group [with resistance bands]," Christensen said. "Typically, resistance training is going to recruit a little more muscle fiber very easy on joints."

Another key to hitting your resolution goals? Pace yourself.