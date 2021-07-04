Historic Hotel Pattee has been sold again

The post said:

"On April 1st, Vickie and I chose to sell the Hotel Pattee to Perry Economic Development. We truly enjoyed our three year ownership of the historic boutique hotel in Perry, Iowa. We want to thank our employees, friends, and guests and feel strongly the best is yet to come at the Hotel. We were also blessed to own the beautiful La Poste, also in Perry. Both historic properties bring so many guests to Perry and the future is so bright. Again, thanks everyone."