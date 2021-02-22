Carlisle residents hope to restore 100-year-old veterans memorial

A memorial dating back to 1922 originally honored those who served in the World War I.

CARLISLE, Iowa — A new and improved veterans memorial is one step closer to becoming a reality in Carlisle.

Organizers have unveiled plans the renovate the memorial that sits at North Park. They hope to break ground on the first phase of the project in the spring of 2021.

"We want to be able to rededicate it next year on the hundredth anniversary," said Joe Jenkins, co-chair of the North Park Veterans Memorial Committee.

But there's still an important hurdle they need to overcome: funding.

"We've got some funding and we are just looking for the last funding to wrap up the main project for this year.," said Jenkins.

Right now, organizers say the project is short about $36,000. And they say the pandemic hasn't helped.

"We tried getting it started last year and then the pandemic came through and kind of derailed us for a year, so, we hope we are safely through that and ready to move forward now," said Jenkins.

