Owner of Des Moines building wants to remove old pipes without risking historical status

Des Moines Heritage Trust is working to tell the city the history of a certain building, to help the city realize its historical significance.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A building owner near the Iowa State Fairgrounds wants to disconnect the plumbing in their over one-hundred-year-old building.

That building is at 2951 E Walnut St, where Fairground Hardware is located. That want is creating fear among some in the Des Moines Heritage Trust, like Pat Meiner, who is secretary.

She is also one of the founders of the Des Moines Historical Society.

Meiner said the application will eventually lead to the demolition of a building she believes is historic.

"Once the plumbing is removed, it essentially comes down," Meiner said. "We've known it to happen in a day or two."

Meiner said the building was built in the 1890s.

"It was built by the [Independent Order of] Odd Fellows and they built the upstairs second floor for their meetings and whatever they needed, it was also used for community events besides that."

Local 5 reached out to the City of Des Moines to find out if the building's owner did apply for the utilities to be removed. They sent this response from Jacob Couppee, Assistant Planner at the City of Des Moines:

"Thank you for your input regarding the recent application for a utility disconnect permit at 2951 East Walnut Street. The request is being reviewed under Chapter 58, Article IV of the City Code..."

That code allows the city staff 10 calendar days to review the disconnect and see if the permit should be issued and the city received this permit on March 8.

Couppee said this gives time for "exploration of viable alternatives to demolition and the completion of a historical record of buildings and structures, that contain features of architectural merit and are historically significant."

The building is in the initial review process, and with the building being over 50 years old, once this process is done, members from the city will work with the owners to explore alternative options to demolition, rehab or landmark status.

The city is also asking for anyone who knows anything about the building to send the information to jtcouppee@dmgov.org before the end of day on the 18th to make it in their review process.

In Couppee's email response, he wanted to emphasize the owners have not applied for a permit to demolish a building, but that could have been their plan.

He noted other options for removing the plumbing could be to avoid pipes freezing in winter, or repair/relocation of service lines.