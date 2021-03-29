History minute: Equality and Liberty in Iowa

A new exhibit at the State Historical Museum of Iowa features more than 13,000 years of state history with several artifacts

DES MOINES, Iowa — In celebration of Iowa History Month, Local 5 is featuring rare exhibit pieces from the State Historical Museum.

A new exhibit called "Iowa's People and Places," explores more than 13,000 years of history with artifacts from across the state.

Hosted by State and Museum Curator Leo Landis, see a new #IowaHistoryMinute every single day. This is a great opportunity for students and adults to learn more about the state's vast history.

Today we learned about the history of 'Equality and Liberty' in Iowa.