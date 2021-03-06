60 Seconds of Pride: Celebrating LGBTQ+ history in Iowa

June is LGBTQ+ Pride month, and Local 5 is remembering key moments in the state's LGBTQ+ history.

Pride Month is a time when people around the world celebrate LGBTQ+ and gender non-binary communities.

On April 3, 2009, the Iowa Supreme Court unanimously overturned a 10-year-old ban on gay marriage, allowing same-sex couples to marry.

The ruling made Iowa just the third state in the nation to recognize same-sex marriages at the time.

It wouldn't be until 2015 when the U.S. Supreme Court required all states to grant same-sex marriages.

Between April 2009 and March 2010, more than 2,000 same-sex couples were married in Iowa.

Only 815 couples were from Iowa, with the rest being from out of state.

Not everyone supported the 2009 ruling in Iowa.

Three Supreme Court justices that were part of the gay marriage decision were removed from office in 2010 after targeted judicial retention elections.

Since the ruling, some Iowa lawmakers have proposed a state constitutional amendment banning same-sex marriages.

The proposals didn't go anywhere.