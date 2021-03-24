x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Local 5 - weareiowa.com | Des Moines Local News & Weather | Des Moines, Iowa

History

Iowa history: Early pen-and-ink drawing by Meskwaki elder

A new exhibit at the State Historical Museum of Iowa features more than 13,000 years of state history with several artifacts.

DES MOINES, Iowa — In celebration of Iowa History Month, Local 5 will be featuring rare exhibit pieces from the State Historical Museum

A new exhibit called "Iowa's People and Places," explores more than 13,000 years of history with artifacts from across the state. 

Hosted by State and Museum Curator Leo Landis, see a new #IowaHistoryMinute every single day. This is a great opportunity for students and adults to learn more about the state's vast history. 

Go to IowaCulture.gov to learn more about how the State Historical Society of Iowa is continuing to celebrate Iowa History Month, including an online "Iowa History 101" series. 

RELATED: U.S. astronaut Peggy Whitson shares perspective on pandemic, Iowa upbringing

RELATED: How to watch the MLB 'Field of Dreams' game between Yankees, White Sox