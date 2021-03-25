Iowa history: 1886 quilt embroidered by community members in Hamilton County

Iowa is celebrating its 175th anniversary throughout 2021.

DES MOINES, Iowa — In a continued celebration of Iowa History Month, Local 5 will be featuring rare exhibit pieces from the State Historical Museum.

A new exhibit called "Iowa's People and Places" explores more than 13,000 years of history with artifacts from across the state.

Hosted by State and Museum Curator Leo Landis, see a new #IowaHistoryMinute every single day. This is a great opportunity for students and adults to learn more about the state's vast history.

Thursday's minute featured the 1st Colored Regiment Flag representing more than 200 Black men from Iowa that served during the Civil War.