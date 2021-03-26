1st Colored Regiment of Iowa Flag from the Civil War

The flag was made by Black women from Keokuk and Muscatine.

DES MOINES, Iowa — In a continued celebration of Iowa History Month, Local 5 is featuring rare exhibit pieces from the State Historical Museum.

A new exhibit called "Iowa's People and Places" explores more than 13,000 years of history with artifacts from across the state.

Hosted by State and Museum Curator Leo Landis, see a new #IowaHistoryMinute every single day. This is a great opportunity for students and adults to learn more about the state's vast history.

Friday's minute features the 1st Colored Regiment Flag representing more than 200 Black men from Iowa that served during the Civil War.