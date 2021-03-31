Iowa history: Monumental moments that have shaped the state

New exhibit at State Historical Museum features more than 13,000 years of Iowa history with artifacts from across the state.

DES MOINES, Iowa — In celebration of Iowa History Month, Local 5 is featuring rare exhibit pieces from the State Historical Museum.

A new exhibit called "Iowa's People and Places," explores more than 13,000 years of history with artifacts from across the state.

Hosted by State and Museum Curator Leo Landis, see a new #IowaHistoryMinute every single day. This is a great opportunity for students and adults to learn more about the state's vast history.

On the final day of Iowa History Month, we are celebrating history that shaped the state of Iowa, including recent history.