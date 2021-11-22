Groundbreaking held for new Trolley Loop monument

The monument will be located at 49th & University Ave, next door to the Waveland Golf Course.

DES MOINES COUNTY, Iowa — In 2016, Earl Short had an idea.

He'd grown up riding streetcars around Des Moines, and his father was actually an operator for them. His love of the streetcars inspired Short to share a little piece of that era with the modern city.

"I wanted to save this loop," Short said. "I see it deteriorating, and I wanted to save it. So that's when we really started this project."

The first step? Getting people on board.

Short founded Des Moines Streetcar Friends to get the ball rolling. They collected almost 300 signatures on a petition supporting the monument that they brought to Des Moines city council.

From there, it's been a team effort to get this project built.

"Once we got on that committee, presented our case to the city council, then things started rolling," Short said.

Now, five years later, Short's dream has almost come true. On Sunday, the Des Moines Streetcar Friends hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for a new monument at the former site of the Trolley Loop, right next door to the Waveland Golf Course.

While the site might not look like much now, big things are coming.

The Waveland Trolley Loop will have a streetcar sculpture, information about the old streetcar system and even include old pieces of track uncovered from under Ingersoll Avenue.

Short told Local 5 he hopes it helps remind residents of what he calls "the streetcar era" of Des Moines.

"There's nothing else in the city of Des Moines that says anything about the streetcars. So I'm proud of the fact that this is going to be the catalyst for the Des Moines streetcar era," Short said.

The total cost of the new monument was over $275,000. Construction is expected to be completed by next spring.