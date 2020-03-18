How to reach family members in nursing homes amid COVID-19 outbreak

With Governor Reynolds' closure of all senior citizen centers and adult daycare facilities, families are wondering how they can reach their loved ones.

DES MOINES, Iowa — On Monday, Governor Reynolds' issued a State of Public Health Disaster emergency, moving restaurants to drive thru, carry-out and delivery only and closing places such as fitness centers, theaters and even senior citizen centers and adult daycare facilities.

This has left some wondering how they can reach family members who are placed in one of those centers or daycare facilities.

According to the Alzheimer's Association, despite the closure to the public, they still have staff readily available to assist those who are in need, as well as connecting families to their loved ones over the phone.

If you or someone you know has a family member that resides in a facility, the organization encourages you to reach out and ask the facility how you can have contact with your family member. Options may include telephone calls, video chats or even emails.

If your family member is unable to engage in calls or video chats, you can ask the facility how you can keep in touch with staff in order to receive updates.