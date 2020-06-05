x
Hy-Vee to limit meat purchases at all locations starting today

Hy-Vee will begin to limit customers to four packages of meat due to 'worker shortages at plants.'
Credit: AP
In this x, Liz Adolphi, a checker at the Bettendorf, Iowa, HyVee scans groceries behind as protective window panel to protect the employees and shoppers from the COVID-19 outbreak. Hy-Vee CEO, president and chairman of the board Randy Edeker, an Iowa native, is ever on the lookout for ways to stay competitive, anticipate and meet changing consumer preferences and to make the company he joined 37 years ago, “the best place to work in America.” (Jessica Gallagher/Quad City Times via AP)

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Shoppers at Hy-Vee will be limited to four packages of meat beginning Wednesday. 

Hy-Vee issued the following statement: 

"We continue to work with industry leaders so we are prepared for any possible fluctuations in product and can best serve our customers. At Hy-Vee, we have product available at our stores but due to worker shortages at plants as well as an increase in meat sales, customers may not find the specific items they are looking for. Because of this, we are going to put a limit on customer purchases in the meat department. Effective Wednesday, May 6, each customer will be limited to four packages of a combination of fresh beef, ground beef, pork and chicken when they checkout at all Hy-Vee locations."

